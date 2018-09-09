The Joint Labour Unions comprising of the Nigeria Labour Unions (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Osun state have issued a 7-day strike notice to the state government over the non-payment of salaries areas, pensions and gratuity.

The notice is coming a week after the workers resumed from a three-day warning strike.

In a press statement which was jointly signed by some union leaders, Com Bayo Adejumo, Chairman (JPSNC), Com Jacob Adekomi, Chairman NLC, Com Adebowale Ademola, Chairman TUC, Com R.A Oyegbami, Secretary JNC, Com Rufus Adeyemi Secretary NLC and Com Akin Olatunbosun, Secretary TUC on Friday at the state capital, at Osogbo said, the Memorandum of Understanding signed December 30, 2017, between Osun government and the leadership of the Union, had failed to yield its expected results.

“After a critical review of the unbending posture of the government, despite the three days notice strike warning to accede to the demands of workers, the situation fails to provide the expected answer to the amelioration of the workers”.

“We are constrained to use this medium to give the government a 7 days notice of strike action which will commence on September 10”, the statement read in part.

The joint labour unions, however, maintained that until salary arrears, pensions and gratuity which had subjected Osun workers and pensioners to unabated hardship is paid the unions stance remains unchanged over its plans.