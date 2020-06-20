



Kyrgyzstan‘s health ministry reported on Saturday 192 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,981.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country’s deputy health minister, told a news briefing that three patients died in the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 35.

Meanwhile, 20 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past day. In all, 1,981 have fully recovered from the infection, he added.

Currently, 498 people remained hospitalized, and five patients are in intensive care.





In total, 1,471 people who have had contact with infected patients are in community isolation facilities and another 12,205 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

Usenbaev also said that recently, the number of patients with coronavirus infection has been growing.

The epidemiological situation is becoming more tense and if people do not fulfill all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements, the situation may even worsen, the deputy minister said.