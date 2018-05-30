Kuwait has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution on setting up an international protection mission for Palestinians.

The proposal, submitted on Tuesday, aims to win support in a vote expected this week, diplomats said.

According to the draft obtained by AFP news agency, the new text “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population” in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza Strip.

Kuwait first put forward the idea 10 days ago after condemning Israeli forces’ killing of dozens of Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

The Security Council could hold a vote, possibly on Thursday, on the resolution that is expected to face a US veto, diplomats added.

Highlighting Washington’s isolation on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Kuwait – a non-permanent Security Council member that represents Arab countries – hopes to win a high number of votes in favour of its proposal.

The revised draft outlines demands for an international protection mission, requesting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present recommendations.

France and Britain have criticised the draft resolution for a lack of specific details, diplomats said, adding the US viewed it as biased against Israel.

Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, blasted the proposed resolution calling it “shameful” and crafted to help Gaza’s rulers Hamas.

Diplomats have said the Palestinians may turn to the UN General Assembly if the draft resolution on protection fails to win Security Council backing.

The council is to meet on Wednesday at the request of the United States to discuss Palestinian rocket and mortar shell firing into Israel from Gaza.