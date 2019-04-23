<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will meet in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Russia’s president and the North Korean leader will discuss political and diplomatic efforts to settle the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Mr Kim’s visit is key in the process.

He said Russia’s bilateral trade with North Korea fell by more than 56% last year because of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Mr Ushakov said Moscow believes it is important that North Korea and the United States are interested in maintaining their contact.