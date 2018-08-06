A knife-wielding murder suspect rammed a car into a police station in southwest China on Monday and was shot dead by the chief and another officer, who died later of their injuries.

The man had been on the run after he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing death of another person hours earlier near the Chengdu-Yibin high-speed train construction site in Sichuan province, according to local police.

As police prepared to arrest the suspect surnamed Zhang, he “suddenly” ploughed a vehicle into the police station in the town of Fujia and chased people with a knife, Renshou county police said a statement.

“In order to protect the life and safety of the people, the director Wang Tao and the officer on duty urgently responded and shot the criminal suspect,” the statement said, adding that the man later died in hospital.

Four other people were injured to various degrees but are out of danger. The police chief and the officer were seriously injured and were later pronounced dead by the hospital.

Knife attacks are not uncommon in China.

Last month a man who stabbed nine children to death and wounded another 11 in northern China was sentenced to death.

Two boys were stabbed to death outside a Shanghai elementary school in June.

In February, a knife-wielding man with a personal grudge killed a woman and injured 12 others in a busy Beijing shopping mall — a rare act of violence in the heavily policed capital.