The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un landed in Singapore on Sunday, two days ahead of his historic meeting in the city state with US President Donald Trump.

After his arrival, Kim is due to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s ministry of foreign affairs said.

The planned Trump-Kim summit is due to take place at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.