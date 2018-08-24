Two people have been killed and one seriously wounded after damage caused by a storm in Taiwan, according to the The News Lens International.

A tropical depression, formed over Taiwan, triggered a massive deluge across the island.

Violent waves caused five cargo ships and oil tankers to run aground off Kaohsiung Harbour. Of the 66 crew onboard the ships, 52 have been rescued so far.

The Central Weather Bureau issued a rare advisory of ‘extremely torrential rain’ as the storm loomed, indicating that more than 500mm of rain was expected in just 24 hours.

The alert prompted the closure of many schools and offices.

A staggering amount of rain has already been recorded in some locations – Tainan City, in southwest Taiwan, reported 840mm in the 24 hours up until 07:00 GMT on Friday.

This is approximately the amount of rain that would be expected in July and August combined.

The deluge led to widespread flooding, with streets submerged and cars were seen floating in the street.

Heavy rain is forecast across the majority of the island, with only Taipei City, Keelung City, Kinmen County and Liengchiang County expected to remain relatively unscathed.

Over the next 24 hours, the storm is slowly expected to pull away to the north, allowing floodwater to subside.