Several people are reported killed at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The local ABC7 news reported “multiple fatalities” quoting police in the historic city located an hour east of Washington.

A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees”. He said several people were killed.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said.

County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News a suspect had been taken into custody.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News quoting two sources.

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said that officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.