A fresh blast hit a hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on Sunday, killing at least two people, a police spokesman said, after a string of explosions at churches and hotels.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. It was the seventh attack to hit the country on Sunday, with police saying more than 150 people have been killed.
