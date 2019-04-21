Police cordon off the area after an explosion hit St Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade in Colombo. [MA Pushpa Kumara-EPA]

A fresh blast hit a hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on Sunday, killing at least two people, a police spokesman said, after a string of explosions at churches and hotels.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. It was the seventh attack to hit the country on Sunday, with police saying more than 150 people have been killed.

