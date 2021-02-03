



The decomposing body of Prince Denis Abuda, the America-based Nigerian, who was kidnapped recently in Edo state has been found along the Benin-Auchi bypass, five days after his abduction.

The late Abuda who hails from Fugar, Etsako central local area of the state, was the President America-Fugar Foundation.

It was gathered that he came home for the holidays and was traveling back through Benin to Lagos last Saturday, to board a flight back to USA on Sunday, when he was kidnapped alongside three others.

It was learnt that family members got to know of the incident on Sunday after waiting endlessly for their arrival in Lagos.





The kidnappers were said to have demanded N10 million ransom after which negotiated amount was paid.

It was gathered that after the ransom was paid only three of those abducted were released around 7pm while Abuda was killed by his abductors.

The released victim allegedly told the deceased family members that as they walked away in the bush, he fell down and was killed by the kidnappers, apparently in order not to leave a trail behind.

Calls made to the state police command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, for a reaction went unanswered.