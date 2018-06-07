Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on Thursday, invited Pope Francis to participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana in October, the senate’s press service said.

The invitation was sent to the Pope through Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Chairman of the Kazakh parliament’s upper house.

Tokayev passed the invitation during his visit to Vatican.

“On Oct. 10-11, Astana will host the sixth congress, titled `Religious Leaders for a Safe World.’’ Tokayev conveyed invitation for Pope Francis to take part in the upcoming forum to Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Parolin was also invited to visit the Kazakh capital to participate in the congress,” the press service said.

According to the press service, Parolin welcomed the invitation and stressed that Vatican would continue to support Kazakhstan’s efforts to establish peace among followers of all religions.

The congress takes place every three years with leaders of the world and traditional religions gathering at Astana’s Palace of Peace and Harmony to discuss key global issues.