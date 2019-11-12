<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Falalu Bawale has been named as the new Permanent Secretary for Katsina State Government House, otherwise called PMB House in Katsina.

Until his present appointment, Bawale was the Director of Administration and Supplies of the PMB House.

In a statement signed by the state Head of Civil Service, Idris Usman Tune, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who gave the approval, indicated that the appointment took immediate effect.

The new permanent secretary was born in the Katsina metropolis, had his primary and secondary education in the state capital before moving to the College of Education, Kafanchan, in 1984 were he obtained his certificate in English Education in 1987.