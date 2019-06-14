<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The question of whether or not Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States is still unanswered after a London court ruled today that the WikiLeaks founder will face a five-day hearing on the matter in 2020.

Earlier this week, the UK’s home secretary Sajid Javid approved an extradition request from the US for Assange to face criminal charges. But the ultimate decision as to whether he will go lies with the courts, which decided today to postpone the decision.

As Javid said on Thursday: “I want to see justice done at all times and we’ve got a legitimate extradition request, so I’ve signed it, but the final decision is now with the courts.”

The five-day hearing will take place some time after February 24th, 2020.

Assange faces 18 charges related to the leaking of classified information published by WikiLeaks. US prosecutors allege that he conspired with former US Army private Chelsea Manning to obtain the material, which included State Department diplomatic cables and documents on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Facing the possibility of prosecution in a sexual assault case in Sweden, Assange spent seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London before being ousted this year. He’s since been serving a 50-week jail sentence in the UK’s Belmarsh prison for skipping bail.