Many Delhi in residents, India have taken to wearing protective face masks outdoors, as the air pollution has continued to worsen on daily basis. The people are struggling to breathe.

Health officials have asked people to stay indoors and refrain from doing any physical activity as millions are at risk of respiratory illness. Schools are closed until Tuesday and the shutdown is likely to be extended until Friday as the city chokes under a thick blanket of smog.

India’s top court has accused state governments of “passing the buck” on air pollution and failing to take action to tackle Delhi’s toxic smog.

The Supreme Court said authorities were only interested in “gimmicks”, rather than concrete measures to combat pollution levels.

Levels of dangerous particles in the air – known as PM2.5 – are at well over ten times safe limits in the capital.

However, City authorities have responded by launching a car rationing system.

Supreme Court Justice Arun Misha said: “Delhi is choking every year and we are unable to do anything. The state machinery is not acting. They are passing the buck to each other. Everybody is interested in gimmicks and elections.”

From November 4 to 15, cars with odd or even number plates will only be allowed on the roads on alternate days, officials said. Such a system has been used before but it is not clear if it helps lower pollution levels.