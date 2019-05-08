<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday asked ministers to resign in preparation for a cabinet reshuffle, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The premier said the reshuffle is expected in the next few days.

The reshuffle is to deal with the upcoming stage that requires more efforts to overcome challenges and achieve government’s priorities, Razzaz said.

In January, King Abdullah II of Jordan approved a limited cabinet reshuffle in the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.

It was the second cabinet reshuffle in the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz as in October 2018 a royal decree was issued approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s government.