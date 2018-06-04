No fewer that 60 people have been arrested across Jordan for rioting in recent days, a security official said on Monday, amid daily protests to reject austerity measures and a new draft tax law.

They were detained for rioting, breaking the law or carrying bladed weapons, said the director of public security, Maj.-Gen. Fadel al-Hamoud. Others have burned tires and clashed with police.

Around 45 policemen have been injured, due to gunshots or fireworks, al-Hamoud told a news conference in the capital Amman.

Thousands of people have been holding daily protests against price hikes and a new draft tax bill, the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent years.

The protests continued, despite a decision by the government on Friday to cancel a rise in fuel and electricity prices.

King Abdullah called Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki for a meeting at the royal palace on Monday, raising speculations that he would be sacked.

Trade unions have announced a planned strike and protest on Wednesday, the second to be held in rejection of austerity measures carried by the government to increase income and decrease the budget deficit.

Jordan’s economy has suffered in recent years, mainly affected by an influx of refugees, due to neighbouring conflicts, leading to higher unemployment.