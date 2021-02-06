



President Joe Biden of the United States of America has assured the African union of cooperation and expressed hope that he would physically attend the next AU summit.

According to him, the United States was eager to re-engage with the African Union to better support the people of Africa in everything from battling the COVID-19 pandemic to working with the AU to address conflicts that are costing lives across the continent.

President Joe Biden made the promise yesterday in his virtual remarks on the occasion of the 34th African Union Summit where he craved attendance in subsequent meeting.

The President said the United States would engage in sustained diplomacy, in collaborate with the AU, to address conflicts that are causing deaths across Africa.

He said, “This past year has shown us how interconnected our world is, and how our fates are bound up together. That is why my administration is committing to rebuilding our partnership around the world and reengaging with international institutions like the African Union.

“We must all work together to advance our shared vision of a better future. A future of growing trade and investment that advances prosperity for all our nations. A future that advances lives, of peace and security for all our citizens; a future committed to investing in our democratic institutions and promoting the human rights of all people: women and girls, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, and people of every ethnic background, religion and heritage.”





He said to reach this future, it was imperative to confront the serious challenges we face. “That includes investing more in global health, defeating COVID-19, and working to prevent, detect and respond to future health crisis, and partnering the African CDC and other institutions to advance health security.

“Raising our climate ambitions and ensuring developing nations can mitigate and adapt to climate impacts that are already causing pain. And engaging in sustained diplomacy, in connection with the African Union, to address conflicts that are costing lives all across the African continent.”

He said, “None of this is going to be easy, but the United States stands ready now to be your partner in solidarity, support and mutual respect. We believe in the nations of Africa and the continent-wide spirit of enterprenuership and innovation. And through the challenges ahead, although they’re great, there is no doubt that our nations, our people, the African Union- we’re up to this task. I hope I can be with you next time in person. I want to thank you, though.”