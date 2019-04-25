Former US vice president Joe Biden has announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.
Launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination, the 76-year-old posted on Twitter: “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America — is at stake.
“That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”
