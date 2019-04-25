Joe Biden has officially entered the 2020 presidential race.

Former US vice president Joe Biden has announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

Launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination, the 76-year-old posted on Twitter: “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America — is at stake.

“That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

