Former US vice president Joe Biden has announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

Launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination, the 76-year-old posted on Twitter: “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America — is at stake.

“That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”