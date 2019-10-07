<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former US president Jimmy Carter was slightly injured after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

The 95-year-old former president required stitches above his eyebrow, Carter’s non-profit organisation said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

It said Carter – the oldest living former US president – was looking forward to attending the opening ceremony of a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville on Sunday evening.

Carter attended the event, sporting a black eye and wearing a plaster.

In May, Carter broke his hip while on his way to go turkey hunting, and was hospitalised briefly.