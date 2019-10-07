Former US president Jimmy Carter was slightly injured after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.
The 95-year-old former president required stitches above his eyebrow, Carter’s non-profit organisation said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.
It said Carter – the oldest living former US president – was looking forward to attending the opening ceremony of a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville on Sunday evening.
Carter attended the event, sporting a black eye and wearing a plaster.
In May, Carter broke his hip while on his way to go turkey hunting, and was hospitalised briefly.
