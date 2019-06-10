<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jeremy Hunt, one of the leading candidates vying to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would leave the European Union without a deal, but with a heavy heart.

He added that he hoped the bloc would engage with a new British leader.

“Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril.

“The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit, there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party.

“If we want a deal, we are going to have to engage seriously with Brussels.

“From my conversations with European leaders, it is clear to me there is a deal to be done, they want us to come up with proposals,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who is foreign secretary, said that with a “more aggressive Russia” and a “more autocratic China”, he would boost defence spending if he became prime minister.

“Peace comes through strength.

“With a more aggressive Russia and a more autocratic China, I pledge to increase the proportion of our GDP we spend on defense,” Hunt said.