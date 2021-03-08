



Mackenzie Scott, former wife of American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, has married a science teacher, Dan Jewett, at her children’s school.

Jewett announced this through the official website of the ‘Giving Pledge’ a philanthropic web page created by his wife.





He said: “I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

The media writes that Bezos and Mackenzie divorced in 2019 and Macknezie got a $53 billion divorce settlement fortune after she received a quarter of Bezos’ Amazon shares.