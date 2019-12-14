<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In line with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Embassy of Japan, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Street To School Initiative, has unveiled a newly renovated ultra-modern Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) for residents of Surulere Community in Agbado/ Oke-Odo, Lagos State.

Performing the commissioning, Mr. Takayuki Shinozowa, Ambassador of Japan in Nigeria, said the new PHC is a scheme of Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP), which was implemented by Street To School Initiative.

Shinozowa further said that the facility would improve access to healthcare for the over 10,000 residents of Surulere Community in Agbado/Oke-Odo in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

He disclosed that the PHC was abandoned some years back due to lack of infrastructures and poor staffing, as doctors and nurses were unavailable to attend to patients in the facility.

Sequel to the traumatic experiences of the community people, who had to travel some kilometres to get to the nearest PHC, the Japanese Embassy through the advocacy of Street to School Initiative, came to their rescue.

Shinozowa expressed his gratitude to the people of Nigeria, and the implementing partner for giving his country the opportunity to improve the healthcare system of Nigeria.

He noted that Japan over the years has built and maintained a consistent partnership with the Nigeria Government in improving and strengthening the healthcare sector.

The Japanese Ambassador emphasised the place of viable PHCs in the country, saying that it is the foundation of healthcare delivery system, and if all PHCs are effective and accessible, then most problems that would lead one to secondary healthcare institutions would be prevented.

“It is in recognition of this fact and considering the huge impact this project will have in this community and the neighbouring communities that my government decided to undertake it. This project is aimed at bringing inclusive basic healthcare to everyone in this community and neighbouring communities.