A high-ranking official of Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology was arrested Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a personal favour, Tokyo prosecutors said.

Futoshi Sano, the director-general and former deputy vice minister, is alleged to have received a bribe from a private university in Tokyo to accept his child, in return for supporting a project at the university.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said Sano allegedly received the bribe from the university in May 2017.

They also said Sano’s child passed the university’s entrance examination in February.

Sano has held the post of director-general of the Science and Technology Policy Bureau at the ministry since July 2017.