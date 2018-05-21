A 36-year-old Japanese climber was found dead on Monday on Mount Everest, the third fatality of the spring climbing season on the world’s highest peak.

Nobukazu Kuriki was found dead at Camp 3, at 7,200 metres above sea level, said Ram Prasad Sapkota, a spokesman for Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

Kuriki, a mountaineer known for his unique style of solo climbing during harsh winter months, had already climbed two 8,000-metre peaks in Nepal.

But Everest had remained elusive for the alpinist, who has a large fellowership in Japan.

On his sixth attempt on Everest, he was trying to scale the mountain without supplemental oxygen, but he suffered from a cough and fever at 7,400 metres, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The climber’s body was flown to Kathmandu for an autopsy, according to Sapkota.

More than 400 climbers have reached the top of Everest during the season, which runs between April and May.

A Sherpa guide and a Macedonian climber died on Everest this season.