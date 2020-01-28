Japanese authorities said Tuesday a man with no recent travel to China has contracted the novel strain of coronavirus — apparently after driving tourists from Wuhan, where a deadly outbreak began.
The man in his sixties from Nara drove two groups of tourists from Wuhan earlier in January and was hospitalised on Saturday with flu-like symptoms, the health ministry said.
