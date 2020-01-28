The ability of the new coronavirus to spread is strengthening and infections could continue to rise, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, with nearly 2,000 people in China infected and 56 killed by the disease.

Japanese authorities said Tuesday a man with no recent travel to China has contracted the novel strain of coronavirus — apparently after driving tourists from Wuhan, where a deadly outbreak began.


The man in his sixties from Nara drove two groups of tourists from Wuhan earlier in January and was hospitalised on Saturday with flu-like symptoms, the health ministry said.

