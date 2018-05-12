Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to be released from custody on Tuesday, and granted a full royal pardon, local media reported.

Channel NewsAsia cited Nurul Izzah, Ibrahim’s daughter, as saying on Saturday that the paperwork for her father’s release was under way.

The newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at a press conference on Friday that the King of Malaysia has indicted to pardon Anwar but did not give a date for his release.

In 2015, Anwar was jailed for five years for sodomising a former aide, a charge he described as a politically motivated attempt by the former Prime Minister Najib Razak to end his career.