First daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner at Camp David — with President Trump picking up the check.

“Had a beautiful dinner last night at Camp David in celebration of the 10th Wedding Anniversary of Ivanka and Jared,” Trump said in a tweet Saturday. “Attended by a small number of family and friends, it could not have been nicer. Camp David is a special place. Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me!”

The retreat has been used as a secured setting for US presidents to unwind with foreign leaders.

Kushner and Ivanka currently serve in the White House as senior advisers to the president.

On her own Twitter account, the younger Trump posted a smiling image of her wedding to Kushner a decade ago.