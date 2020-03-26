Italy recorded 6,153 new cases in last 24 hours, its biggest rise in last five days.
After more than two weeks of a nationwide lockdown, the Italian government decided to expand the mandatory closure of nonessential commercial activities to heavy industry in the eurozone’s third-largest economy, a major exporter of machinery, textiles and other goods.
Italy has also become the first western developed nation to idle most of its industry to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a potential cautionary tale for other governments, such as the Trump administration, that are resisting such drastic measures.
Most infections were registered in the hard-hit northern region near Milan. Europe now accounts for 70% of known fatalities.
