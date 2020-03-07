A woman wearing a protective mask stands in front of an empty bar in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, on March 5. Piero Cruciatti-AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government is poised to introduce tough new measures to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, including telling people not to enter or leave the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, according to a draft decree.

So far, limited areas of northern Italy – known as “red zones” – have been quarantined.

But the draft legislation, which is expected to be approved later on Saturday, tells people not to travel out of or inside Lombardy or 11 provinces in other regions.


The country has seen its number of infections rise by more than 1,200 in the last 24 hours.

Schools will be closed until at least 3 April in all areas covered by the decree – including towns in Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont.

Museums, gyms and swimming pools will also close and holiday is cancelled for all health care workers, according to the decree which has been seen by Reuters news agency.

