The president of the Medical Guild of Varese, Roberto Stella, has died of coronavirus. He was 67.

Stella died on Tuesday in Como, Italy, after being hospitalized following his coronavirus diagnosis, CNN and ABC News reported, citing a local Italian outlet.

The Italian medical chief was hospitalized for respiratory failure, stemming from the disease, CNN reported.

Italy’s National Federation of Doctors and General Practitioners issued a statement following the news mourning Stella’s death.





“He was the example of the capability and hard work of family doctors. His death represents the outcry of all colleagues who still today are not equipped with the proper individual protection needed,” the federation’s secretary Silvestro Scotti told CNN.

Italy has a reported 12,462 cases of coronavirus and at least 827 deaths, ABC News reported.

As the virus continues to spread, Italy has enforced a nationwide lockdown and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that bars, restaurants, salons and other business will close, BBC reported.