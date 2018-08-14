Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday, slammed the head of Britain’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, for attending a 2014 ceremony said to have honoured the Palestinian perpetrators of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

“The laying of a wreath by Jeremy Corbyn on the graves of the terrorist who perpetrated the Munich massacre and his comparison of Israel to the Nazis deserves unequivocal condemnation from everyone left, right and everything in between,” Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

Speaking to Britain’s Sky News on Monday, Corbyn said he was present at the wreath laying “because I wanted to see a fitting memorial to everyone who died in every terrorist incident everywhere.”

Corbyn on Twitter called the prime minister’s accusation “false.”

The Labour leader said Israel’s killing of Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border in recent months is “what deserves unequivocal condemnation.”

Corbyn has come under fire for months from critics, including his own lawmakers, who accuse him of failing to tackle anti-Semitism within the Labour party.