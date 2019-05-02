<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Israeli war jets on Thursday struck a Hamas military post in Northern Gaza Strip, after fire balloons caused bushfire, according to Gaza security officials.

The Israeli army stated in a statement that the strike was carried out after a large brushfire broke out in the Eshkol region of Southern Israel.

It said that the fire was suspected to have been caused by wave of arson balloons carrying explosives toward Israeli cities.

Palestinian witnesses told Xinhua that the Israeli jets struck a military facility that belonged to Hamas movement in Northern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported, but severe damages were caused to the base.

“Israeli army will continue crushing any attempts to harm Israeli civilians,’’ the statement said.