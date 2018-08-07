Two Palestinians, belonging to Islamic Hamas movement, were killed on Tuesday by Israeli artillery fire in northern Gaza Strip, according to Hamas’s military wing, al-Qassam Brigades.

Qassam identified the two militants as Ahmed Murjan and Abdul Hafiz al-Selawy from the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, security sources said that the Israeli army artillery targeted an observation point used by Qassam militants in northern Gaza Strip, killing two of the Brigades’ activists.

Israel has not commented on the attack yet.

However, Israeli media reported that an Israeli force came under fire near the borderline in northern Gaza.

The tension in Gaza has been high since the Palestinians launched massive anti-Israel rallies in March, known as “the Great March of Return’’, which demanded the lift of the blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2007.

About 158 Palestinians have been killed and more than 17,000 others injured by Israeli gunfire during the rallies, which take place every Friday.

There have been reports about talks between Palestinian factions, Egypt, the UN and Israel to reach a long-term truce in the besieged enclave.

A high-level delegation from Hamas has also arrived in Gaza Strip since on Thursday after talks with Egyptian officials.