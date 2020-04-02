<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will enter self-quarantine for seven days, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, after the country’s Health Minister tested positive for coronavirus.

It is the second time Netanyahu has entered self-quarantine. The 70-year-old Israeli leader self-isolated for a short period after one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus late last month. Netanyahu has twice tested negative for the disease.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is in good condition, according to a statement from the Health Ministry. The 71-year old and his wife, who also tested positive, will remain at home, where the Health Minister will continue to carry out his job, the statement said.





Senior members of the Ministry of Health and aides to Litzman will also self-isolate because of their close contact with the minister. That includes Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, who has frequently held evening briefings with Netanyahu to answer questions and inform the public of new restrictions.

Among others being considered for possible self-isolation by health officials, according to multiple reports on Israeli media, is Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad intelligence service.

As of Thursday morning, Israel had 6,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths as a result of the disease, CNN reported.