Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces three investigations over alleged corruption, was questioned again by police over a case involving Israel’s largest telecoms firm on Tuesday, Army Radio said.

The authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favours to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favorable coverage of him and his wife on a news site owned by the company.

Netanyahu, Bezeq and its owner have all denied wrongdoing.

A Reuters cameraman saw a police car pulling into the driveway of the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem.

According to the report, Netanyahu has been questioned over the case before and police have yet to make a recommendation about charges.

However, a police spokesman declined comment while a spokesman for Netanyahu had no immediate comment.

In the two other cases in which police have already recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery, the final decision about whether to prosecute rests with the Israeli attorney-general that could be months away.

So far, partners in Netanyahu’s governing coalition have stood by him, saying they are awaiting the attorney general’s next moves.

However, political pressure could mount on Netanyahu to step down if he is charged.

Netanyahu could also call a snap election to try to stall legal proceedings during the campaign and rally his right-wing power base behind him.

Polls show that Netanyahu’s Likud party is gaining seats and positioned far ahead of all other factions.