



The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has exceeded 3 million, the state’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Israel has thus vaccinated over 32.2 percent of its population of about 9.3 million since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The figures also show that about 90 percent of people aged 70 and over in Israel have already been vaccinated.





The ministry also reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel reached 640,644, of which 72,026 are active cases.

The number of death cases rose to 4,745, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped to 1,162, out of 1,814 hospitalized patients, and the number of recovered ones rose to 563,873.