Israeli Army on Sunday morning said its fighter jets and attack helicopters had struck a number targets in Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Twitter that the strikes on “a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza” were in response to three rockets fired from Gaza “at Israeli towns and cities” earlier in the night.

The IDF had said late on Saturday that two of three rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians had been intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome defence system.

Warning sirens went off in border areas as well as in the town of Sderot.

Two people were injured while running to bomb shelters, the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom said.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza has escalated in the past month.

Israel said on November 12 that it had killed a senior figure in the militant group Islamic Jihad, while militants in Gaza responded to his death by firing some 360 rockets at Israeli targets.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, dozens of Palestinians were killed. Egypt brokered a ceasefire which has mostly held despite seeing multiple violations, dpa reported.