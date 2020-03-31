<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Foreign Ministry briefed foreign ambassadors to Israel about efforts to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority on fighting the novel coronavirus in a video conference on Tuesday.





Israel has provided medical equipment for the PA to combat the pandemic, as well as guidance and cooperation with Palestinian medical crews. Israel also allows medical supplies into Gaza every day.

“The coronavirus pandemic does not differentiate between people and does not stop at borders,” Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Economics Yael Rabia-Tzadok said. “Israel and the PA have a close connection with a goal to mitigate the virus’ spread.”