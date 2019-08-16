<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will be allowed to enter Israel to visit her relatives, interior minister Aryeh Deri announced on Friday, indicating the country has ignored President Donald Trump’s unsolicited suggestion to ban her and colleague, Rep Ilahn Omar.

The move comes a day after Israel had announced it would deny entry to the two congresswomen in a scheduled trip, citing the lawmakers’ past criticism of the country.

There was no word from Deri on Omar’s request.

The decision to block their entry came shortly after a tweet from President Trump urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block the House members’ visit, saying it would “show great weakness” to let them visit.

Trump’s move drew criticism across Washington, as pro-Israel groups condemned the president for threatening U.S.-Israel relations, foreign policy experts warned of strained diplomatic ties and stunned Democrats issued statements denouncing the president for pressuring a foreign government to deny his American political opponents rights of free passage.