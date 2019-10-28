<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hours after the confirmed death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the terror group has a new leader.

The new leader, who has reportedly been chosen as an heir by al-Baghdadi since August is Abdullah Qardash – nicknamed ‘The Professor’ for his reputation as a legislator.

According to Newsweek, Qardash is known as a cruel but popular figure among ISIS rank-and-file.

He is understood to have already taken over a number of duties from al-Baghdadi prior to his demise on Sunday when he reportedly detonated a suicide vest.

An official said, “Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day (affairs).

“All Baghdadi did was say yes or no. No planning.”