<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said Saturday that the parliament will work intensively and continuously for the popular demands of the anti-government protests.

The parliament “will be on continuous open session and will work day and night in order to speed up the implementation of the reforms demanded by the people in accordance with the roadmap of the Marjiyah (religious Shiite leadership),” according to a statement issued by al-Halbousi.

“We will work hard to make all constitutional amendments in partnership with representatives of demonstrators, dignitaries, experts and academics,” al-Halbousi said.

Al-Halbousi’s statement came a day after the Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who heads the Shiite religious leadership in Iraq, called on the Iraqi authorities not to push combat forces in dealing with sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations.

Al-Sistani expressed his rejection to any internal or external interference in the affairs of Iraq, saying that “the necessary reform must be done in accordance with the people’s choice,” according to al-Sistani’s statement.

Demonstrations are still ongoing in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq for the ninth successive day over comprehensive reform, corruption, improvement of public services and job opportunities.

Earlier last month, massive protests erupted in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and other central and southern provinces for similar reasons, Xinhua reported.