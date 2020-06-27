



Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday urged the Iranian Judiciary’s steadfast fight with corruption, state TV reported.

Khamenei made the remarks in a video conference meeting with the officials of the Judiciary.

The Iranian leader expressed his satisfaction with the Judiciary’s resolve and “legal” measures against corruption over the past year.





“The anti-corruption fight without negligence offers hope to the people as financial and economic corruption, like the coronavirus, are very dangerous and highly contagious,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

In the meantime, the Judiciary should base its determination in fighting corruption on the values like “rights, justice and law, with no encroachment and oppression of innocent people,” he added.

Over the past year, the Iranian Judiciary has launched a major campaign against economic and financial corruption within and beyond the executive systems of the country.