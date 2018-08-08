Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Wednesday it was hard to imagine new talks with the US after it lost the trust of the world with its erratic decision-making.

“Imagine negotiating now — how can we trust them?” Zarif told reporters on state broadcaster IRINN. “America has zig-zagged constantly, so now no one trusts them.”

Zarif was speaking a day after Washington reimposed the first tranche of harsh sanctions following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump says he wants talks with Iran on a new deal covering the full range of its “malign behaviour” in the region, which has been dismissed by Iran.

“There is a big difference this time,” said Zarif.

“Before nobody supported Iran. But now, all the countries in the world are supporting Iran.”