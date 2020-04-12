Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway to check every car following orders by the Iranian government, outside Tehran on March 26, 2020. – Iran announced 157 new deaths from coronavirus, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234, as it slapped a ban on intercity travel to try to curb the spread. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also said that 2,389 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of declared infections in one of the world’s worst-hit countries to 29,406. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past days to 4,474, Health Ministry spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Sunday.


The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

