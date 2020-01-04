<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iranian hackers in recent years have wiped the computer servers of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, crippled a Las Vegas casino, breached the networks of dozens of U.S. banks and been accused of trying to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

Now Iran’s history of aggressive cyberattacks offers Tehran one potential avenue for striking back at the West for the U.S. killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death prompted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow “harsh retaliation.”

The U.S. certainly has its own potent cyber weapons, which it most famously deployed by using a computer virus to wreck key parts of Iran’s nuclear program during the Obama administration. But a series of escalating digital salvos between the U.S. and Iran could inflict damage on a range of third parties, including American allies such as Saudi Arabia and critical resources such as the electric grid, cyber researchers said Friday.

“Iran has to do something,” one former U.S. intelligence official told POLITICO on Friday. The question: Would the Iranians go so far as to launch an obvious cyberattack on U.S. soil — running the risk that the United States might retaliate with bombs or drones?

Iran “uses cyberspace operations as a tool of statecraft and internal security, and it continues to improve its capabilities,” the Defense Intelligence Agency warned in November in an examination of Tehran’s military goals and intentions, including in cyberspace. The agency added that while Tehran “often masks its cyberoperations using proxies to maintain plausible deniability,” clear evidence often links the attacks “to Iran’s security apparatus.”

And last month, a Microsoft researcher presented evidence that an Iranian hacker group has narrowed its choice of infiltration targets to those linked to industrial control systems, the computers that operate facilities such as power plants and factories.

The warnings have experts predicting that Iran will once more turn to its army of hackers to retaliate for losing an elite commander like Soleimani.