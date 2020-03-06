<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Iranian deputy foreign minister Hussein Sheikholeslam has died after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

The 67-year old diplomat died early Friday morning in a hospital in Iran’s capital city Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described him in a press release as a friend and always fair-minded diplomat.





Sheikholeslam was deputy foreign minister throughout the 1980s and then had roles as Iran’s ambassador to Syria, a member of parliament and was most recently a foreign policy advisor to the Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani.

In Iran more than 3,500 people have been infected with coronavirus and 107 have died.