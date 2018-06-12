Iran on Tuesday warned North Korea against accepting any nuclear deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Associated Press quoted the semi-official Fars news agency as saying.

“We are facing a man who revokes his signature while abroad,” Fars quoted Iran government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht as saying.

NAN reports that Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, signed a joint statement on Tuesday, pledging to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy.

The joint statement signed at the end of their historic summit in Singapore gave few details on how either goal would be achieved but Trump fleshed out some details at a news conference.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” said the statement.

It also said Mr Kim had told him North Korea was destroying a major engine-testing site used for missiles, but maintained international sanctions on Pyongyang would stay in place for now.

Mr Trump said joint military exercises with South Korea would be halted. He said the move would save Washington a tremendous amount of money and would not be revived “unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should.”

NAN reports that on May 9, Mr Trump withdrew the U.S. from an Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran.

Calling it “decaying and rotten”, he said the deal was “an embarrassment” to him “as a citizen.”

Going against advice from European allies, he said he would reimpose economic sanctions that were waived when the deal was signed in 2015.

In response, Iran said it was preparing to restart uranium enrichment, key for making both nuclear energy and weapons.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said: “The U.S. has announced that it doesn’t respect its commitments.

“I have ordered the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran to be ready for action if needed, so that if necessary we can resume our enrichment on an industrial level without any limitations.”

He said he would “wait a few weeks” to speak to allies and the other signatories to the nuclear deal first.

“If we achieve the deal’s goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place,” he said.