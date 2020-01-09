<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Thursday warned the U.S. that it risked a “dangerous response” if the White House tried any further interventions in the region.

The assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq recently, led to Iran firing missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

The US had designated Soleimani a “terrorist’’.

US President Donald Trump had said on Wednesday that Iran now “appears to be standing down’’.

Rowhani has, however, threatened that there would more retaliatory moves if needed.

“If the US makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response.

“The Americans and the White House have no understanding of the region.

“Although they have recognised what a mistake they have made after their terrorist measure and following the uprising of regional nations and the unity that was created,’’ Rowhani said during a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson told Rowhani that Britain still backed an Iran nuclear deal that the U.S. had withdrawn from; and also denounced British comments against Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Johnson had also on Wednesday said that the general had “the blood of British troops on his hands.”

“Undoubtedly, without martyr Soleimani’s efforts, you would not have had calm in London today,” Rowhani said, appearing to give credit to Soleimani’s supposed efforts at combating the Islamic State terrorist group.

Pope Francis said tensions risked triggering “a vaster conflict that all of us would want to avert” while Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported the U.S. had moved aircraft to Cyprus for possible evacuation of U.S. citizens from the Middle East.