Ali Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Wednesday there will be no war with the U.S.

The state news agency IRNA, quoted him as saying: ” there will not be a military confrontation between Iran and America since there is no reason for a war.

Worries about a military confrontation between Iran and the U.S. have mounted since attacks on June 13, on two oil tankers near the Gulf.

Washington blamed long-time foe Iran for the attacks but Tehran denied any responsibility.

Nonetheless, U.S., newsmen reports that diplomats warned commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf that they faced a risk of being “misidentified” amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. has ordered bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Gulf over an unexplained perceived threat, raising tensions a year after Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic.

