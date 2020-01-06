<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called an urgent meeting of the military alliance’s North Atlantic Council on Monday in response to growing tensions in the Middle East.

The ambassador-level meeting of the alliance’s main decision-making body will address the situation in Iraq after the killing of Iranian top general Ghassem Soleimani by the U.S. military, a spokesman told dpa in Brussels on Sunday.

The ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council usually meet once a week, while its foreign and defence ministers meet around twice a year.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3 pm (1400 GMT).